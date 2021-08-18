David Pixley

David Henry Pixley, a lifetime resident of Pine City (Grasston), passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, after a 2½ year battle with cancer. He was 62 years old.
David was born to Vincent and Dorothy (Stoffel) Pixley on Dec. 13, 1958. Following graduation from Pine City High School in 1977, he attended 916 Technical College in White Bear Lake and completed a certificate in HVAC and Large Appliance Repair. He worked with his Uncle Ed Stoffel in remodeling for a number of years. On Aug. 20, 1983, he married Susan Teich, his wife of 37 years. In 1985, Dave began working as a custodian for the Pine City School District, which evolved into his job as a general repairman at Pine Technical and Community College. He retired after 34 years of service. Dave thoroughly enjoyed his job, as well as working with his many co-workers and work-study students. He was very disappointed when he was no longer able to work due to his health.
Dave and Susie were blessed with three children, Laura, Lacey and James. All three married spouses who were very dear to him as well. Ryan, Sean and Bekah are a perfect fit for his family. Dave and Susie then had the privilege of becoming grandparents to Scarlett, 5 years old, Sawyer, 4, Lenore, 3, Marshall, 2, and Brooks, 1½. All were the light of Dave’s life and Dave was known to share a story and photo or two. He shared his love of the outdoors with them, and enjoyed every moment he could spend with them. They will surely miss their grandpa.
In addition to spending time with his family, Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, designing and building wood working projects for his family, riding four-wheeler, chopping firewood and mowing the lawn.
Dave is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan; his daughter Laura Mills, her husband Ryan, and their boys Sawyer and Marshall; daughter Lacey Passer, her husband Sean, and their girls Scarlett and Lenore; son James, his wife Bekah and their son Brooks; his parents, Vince and Dorothy Pixley; his sisters Marlene, Deanne and Lisa; brothers: Greg, Doug and his wife Pam, Tim, and Brad and his wife Vicki; mother-in-law Harriet Teich; brothers-in-law Mitch Teich and his wife Twylah, and Mark Teich; sisters-in-law Pam Wiener and her husband Steve, and Val Stumne and her husband Steve; several nieces and nephews; as well as many relatives and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert “Mickey” Teich and nephew, Jerrad Wiener.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, with a memorial visitation planned for one hour prior all at Robinson Park in Pine City. A light supper will be served at the Pine City American Legion following the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
