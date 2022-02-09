Davis signs with Dakota State University

Six-foot, five-inch senior offensive tackle, T.J. Davis of Pine City High School, signed with Dakota State University on national signing day.
Offensive line coach Zach Stoltz said, “Davis had a phenomenal senior season was an integral part of the team and offensive line. He will be very difficult to replace next season. Good luck, T.J.”
Davis was a two year starter at left tackle for the Dragons. He was selected to the 2021 All-Section team this past season. Davis was recruited by Bethel University, University of Dubuque and Valley City. Davis looks to further his education with plans to focus on K-12 Physical Education with a minor in coaching. The Trojans went 5-3 in 2021 and participate in the North Star Athletic Association. Davis will play somewhere along the offensive line as a Trojan in the fall of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.