This is the 35th year of IMAGE, an annual judged art show, sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC). The IMAGE Art Show has been hosted by different art groups, organizations, or group of individuals interested in the arts. In the last few years ECRAC has hosted the show at their office. The ECRAC office is now in Hinckley.
This year the IMAGE Art Show will take place at the Grand Event Center in Mora, Minnesota, on November 4 and 5, 2022. An online gallery of all the artwork will also be available at ECRAC.org.
There is no fee to participate in IMAGE. However, artists wishing to exhibit a work of art in the IMAGE Art Show must read and complete this online entry form and submit it before or on the deadline date of October 15, 2022. No late entries can be accepted.
If in need assistance with an entry or with have any questions, leave a message at (320) 591-7032 or, preferably, email image@ecrac.org.
All IMAGE Art Show exhibitors must be at least 18 years old and be residents of Region 7E (the Minnesota Counties of: Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine). Artwork must be original (conceived and executed by you, the artist exhibitor), recent (completed within the last three years), and the artwork must not have been exhibited in prior IMAGE Art Shows.
