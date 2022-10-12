East Central Regional Arts Council

This is the 35th year of IMAGE, an annual judged art show, sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC). The IMAGE Art Show has been hosted by different art groups, organizations, or group of individuals interested in the arts. In the last few years ECRAC has hosted the show at their office. The ECRAC office is now in Hinckley.

