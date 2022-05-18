Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.