Trine University
• Tristen Moore, Pine City, was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2021 term. Moore is majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Wheaton College
• Lydia Adams, Pine City, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Parents are Jeff and Deb Adams.
St. Olaf College
• Jacob Merrick, Pine City, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Parents are Matthew and Melissa Merrick.
