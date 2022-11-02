Dean’s Lists Nov 2, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH• Brayden Bombard, Pine City, Biochemistry BS• Allison Cavallin, Pine City, Mathematics BS• Matthew Long, Pine City, Environmental Science BS • Alaina Steele, Pine City, Graphic Design BFA, • Tanner Wicktor, Pine City, Marketing BBA• April Peterson, Grasston, Computer Science BS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Editorial Cartoon Letters to the Editor Words of wisdom Heard it on the Streets asks: ‘What is your favorite halloween tradition?’ It’s Pumpkin Spice Season What is the Gospel? Years Ago: Soo Line Train and Northern Pacific collide Leave the Light On: Artists in recovery demonstrates healing through art Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in crash over weekend, woman charged for deathsCandidates weigh in at candidate forumYouth huntCassie WolfKiya Johnson‘It’s my Norwegian background’Carrying capacity study on Cross Lake revealedMystery of the white squirrels solved?Civil discourse rocks!Benefit to help veterans happening this Sunday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTennis team ranked 3 in state for Class A (1)Chemical health facility enters into purchase agreement for Lakeside property (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Nov 3 Day Break Respite: Thu, Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3 TOPS Thu, Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3 American Legion Riders Thu, Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3 Pine City Lions Club Thu, Nov 3, 2022 Nov 4 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Bountiful Boutiques Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Leave the Light On Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 35th Year Image Art Show November 4 - 5 Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Boutique -After Hours- “Shop, Laugh, Give. Win." Fri, Nov 4, 2022
