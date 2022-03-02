St. Cloud Technical & Community College 

• Jade Juhl, Pine City

Bethel University

• Delfin Cruz, parents Jon and Heather Cruz

• Miriam Fromm, parents Jenna and Corey Fromm

Vermilion Community College 

• Jonathan Blake, highest honors

• Aaron Pulkrabek, honors

Pine Technical and Community College

 President’s List

(enrolled in 12 credits or more, and received a grade point average of 4.0)

Alana Mangan,  PSEO

Amber Doenz, Human  Services Eligibility Worker

Cara Kuhn, Associate of Arts

Emma Johnson, Associate of Arts

Jeremy Brinker, Precision Machining Technology

Jordan Engel, Associate of Arts

Megan Ginters, Associate of Arts

Megan Olson, Business

Morgan Brackenbury, PSEO

Oliver Yehlik, Associate of Arts

Sully Lucht, Management Information Systems

 Dean’s List

(enrolled in 12 credits or more, and receive a grade point average of 3.0-3.9)

Sophia Christen, Associate of Arts

Jorge Lagunes, Associate of Arts

Trever DePoppe, Associate of Arts

Emily James, Network Administration

Danielle Warner, Emergency Medical Services Professional

Andrew Gallik, Practical Nursing

Rene Valvoda, Practical Nursing

Alex Boylan, Associate of Arts

Emily Crider, Practical Nursing

Isabelle Haley, Practical Nursing

Mariah Rivard, Associate of Arts

Olivia Dunbar, Associate of Arts

Luke Knudson, Welding

Ethan Blatz, Automotive Technology

 Notable Achievement

(enrolled in 6-11 credits, and receive a grade point average of 3.5 or above)

Ella Schultz, Associate of Arts

Josh Dahl, Cyber Security

Chaska Anderson, Practical Nursing

Dannie Maish, PSEO

Laura Dubany, Nursing Mobility (RN)

Kensington Tayerle, Associate of Arts

Ashley Gardner, Business

Tristan Jarveis, Associate of Arts

Stacy Bruch, Cyber Security

Ryan Tracy, Associate of Arts

