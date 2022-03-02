St. Cloud Technical & Community College
• Jade Juhl, Pine City
Bethel University
• Delfin Cruz, parents Jon and Heather Cruz
• Miriam Fromm, parents Jenna and Corey Fromm
Vermilion Community College
• Jonathan Blake, highest honors
• Aaron Pulkrabek, honors
Pine Technical and Community College
President’s List
(enrolled in 12 credits or more, and received a grade point average of 4.0)
Alana Mangan, PSEO
Amber Doenz, Human Services Eligibility Worker
Cara Kuhn, Associate of Arts
Emma Johnson, Associate of Arts
Jeremy Brinker, Precision Machining Technology
Jordan Engel, Associate of Arts
Megan Ginters, Associate of Arts
Megan Olson, Business
Morgan Brackenbury, PSEO
Oliver Yehlik, Associate of Arts
Sully Lucht, Management Information Systems
Dean’s List
(enrolled in 12 credits or more, and receive a grade point average of 3.0-3.9)
Sophia Christen, Associate of Arts
Jorge Lagunes, Associate of Arts
Trever DePoppe, Associate of Arts
Emily James, Network Administration
Danielle Warner, Emergency Medical Services Professional
Andrew Gallik, Practical Nursing
Rene Valvoda, Practical Nursing
Alex Boylan, Associate of Arts
Emily Crider, Practical Nursing
Isabelle Haley, Practical Nursing
Mariah Rivard, Associate of Arts
Olivia Dunbar, Associate of Arts
Luke Knudson, Welding
Ethan Blatz, Automotive Technology
Notable Achievement
(enrolled in 6-11 credits, and receive a grade point average of 3.5 or above)
Ella Schultz, Associate of Arts
Josh Dahl, Cyber Security
Chaska Anderson, Practical Nursing
Dannie Maish, PSEO
Laura Dubany, Nursing Mobility (RN)
Kensington Tayerle, Associate of Arts
Ashley Gardner, Business
Tristan Jarveis, Associate of Arts
Stacy Bruch, Cyber Security
Ryan Tracy, Associate of Arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.