A search for a missing Sandstone woman is entering its fourth month, and investigators and family members are still searching for answers as to where she might have disappeared.
DeeAnna Miner, 58, is five feet eight inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on Aug. 13, 2020 at her home in Sandstone off of Cloverdale road.
Brittany Miner, DeeAnna’s daughter, said that her mom did not take her phone, purse or medications with her.
“We do not know what she was wearing, if she was with anyone or what direction she might have gone,” Brittany said. “She does have history of leaving her home but she always calls my father so he knows where she’s at.”
Brittany said that DeeAnna has connections in Lakeville, but reported that the Lakeville police have contacted the people she knows down there and they have not heard from DeeAnna.
Brittany said that her mother did have a drug problem, but had been clean for many months. She said the family is in regular contact with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office regarding the case, but so far there have been no developments.
“It is very unlike her to be without contact for this long and we are very worried,” Brittany said. “She was not home for her birthday or my dad’s birthday which never happens. I know it is easy to see someone with a drug addiction and think they just ran off... I just want to know that my mom is OK.”
Anyone with information on Miner is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 and ask for Investigator Libra.
