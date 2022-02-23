Here’s a common question asked by bird watchers: How far off the ground do bird feeders need to be in a deer feeding ban area?
The answer: People who feed birds or small mammals must do so in a manner that prevents deer access. Place the food at least six feet above ground level.
Minnesota’s deer feeding and attractant ban was extended on Dec. 30. Feeding bans and attractant bans are part of the DNR’s chronic wasting disease response plan and necessary because feed and attractants often cause deer to concentrate, greatly increasing the risk of deer-to-deer disease transmission. You can find out where the feeding ban and attractant ban are in place on the DNR website.
