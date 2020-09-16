Lainey Lynn Degerstrom was born on Aug. 29, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, six ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kim and Eric Degerstrom of Hinckley. Lainey is welcomed home by siblings Boone (four years old) and Abel (three years old). Her grandparents are Robert and Tina Workman of Hinckley, and Kevin and Cindy Degerstrom of Sandstone.

