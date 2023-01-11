Both Cross and Pokegama lakes have been relatively quiet, at least with vehicle traffic other than snowmobiles and side-by-sides due to the heavy snow cover which is insulating the ice. Approximately 16-20 inches of snow has accumulated in the Pine City area which is keeping trucks from plowing ice roads and hauling out their permanent fish houses and larger wheel houses.
According to local fisheries specialist, John Frank, this is the situation throughout the county. “I have not seen any trucks or cars on Pine County lakes,” said Frank late last week, adding that he’s seen a couple very small permanent houses but mostly portable shelters. “There were some snowmobiles out on a lake near Finlayson, but that was about it.”
Frank said that as of late last week before the most recent snowfall, ice travel was not bad for walking, ATV or snowmobile. “Most of the slush and water was pretty much frozen, and there was about 5 inches of snow to walk through; there were a couple of wet spots but not any standing water,” he noted. “With this new snow, that could have changed things – maybe no additional slush but maybe some more wet spots with the extra weight of the new snow.”
Warm spell coming
The future of safely getting larger fish houses and vehicles onto the lakes is of course dependent on the weather. “If we continue to get snow on a regular basis, and not very cold temperatures, it will be a while yet,” he said. “Even with the very cold weather we had over Christmas, there was not much new additional ice built up. Basically all that happened was the slush/water layer froze, and with this new snow, the ice will be very well-insulated making ice formation slow.” He added that in places where ATVs have plowed, the ice should be a little thicker.
This week, the weather forecasts suggest upper 20s with snow likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-thirties on Sunday and into next week with a good chance of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Frank advises the public, “Be very careful, especially when considering driving a vehicle on the ice. There was so much wet heavy snow early this year that ice thicknesses can vary quite a bit. Do not drive where others have not been unless you check the ice thickness frequently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.