Some lightweight fish houses have been placed

Some lightweight fish houses have been placed on Pokegama and Cross lakes, but the unseasonably thin ice has prevented vehicles from pulling out the larger wheelhouses. 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

Both Cross and Pokegama lakes have been relatively quiet, at least with vehicle traffic other than snowmobiles and side-by-sides due to the heavy snow cover which is insulating the ice. Approximately 16-20 inches of snow has accumulated in the Pine City area which is keeping trucks from plowing ice roads and hauling out their permanent fish houses and larger wheel houses. 

