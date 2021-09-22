Dennis Klapmeier

Dennis (Denny) Brian Klapmeier passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a battle with bladder cancer. He was 77 years old. He managed his illness with strength and grace to the very end and died peacefully in his sleep.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28,at Open Arms Church of God, 406 Pine Street, Grasston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Denny was born on Dec. 22, 1943, in Braham. After graduating from the University of Minnesota school of Agriculture, he joined the U.S. Navy serving his country on the USS Shangri-La Aircraft Carrier. He then attended the St. Paul Barber School and worked as a barber for several years. Throughout his life he pursued other careers in farming, as a supervisor at Fingerhut, as a forester, and as an over-the-road truck driver.
Denny had many hobbies including airplanes, tractors, four-wheelers, motorcycles, snowmobiles, horses, and walking in the field with his dog Ellie. In addition to his many hobbies, he went on a mission trip to Russia, and most recently completed his goal of traveling to Israel where he spent 10 days.
Denny married his high school sweetheart, CherylAnn Irene Smith, on Jan. 28, 1967, at Grace Lutheran Church in Mora.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Marsden & Dorothy Klapmeier, his brother, David Klapmeier, and his sister-in-law Linda Fouts. He is survived by his loving wife, CherylAnn Klapmeier, his daughters Cathy (Bert) Peterson and Kimberly (Darrin) Freetly; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Heather) Freetly, Todd (Melissa) Clark, Hannah Huff (Jake Brytowski), and Braden and Emitt Freetly; and great-grandchildren Kiya, Caysen, Isaiah, Ellcey, and Cyenna; sister-in-law Debbie Klapmeier; nieces Andrea Fix and Lisa (Devin) Wagner; nephew Jason Klapmeier; and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Aunt Donna Smith and first cousins Sharon (Denny) Holmstrom, Sheila (Jeff) Fagerstrom, Glenda (Steve) Sims, Kirk (Jean) Smith, Kirby (Marsha) Smith, and Dean (Cordia) Swenson.
Denny was a member of the Color Guard, American Legion Post 201, the Vietnam Veterans of Isanti, and the Cattleman Association.
We wish to extend our gratitude to the hospice staff at St Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.
