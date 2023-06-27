Denny Mulvaney passed away Wednesday June 7, 2023 at his home in Pine City at the age of 76.
Dennis Michael Mulvaney was born September 3, 1946 to Thomas and Dorothy (Hand) Mulvaney in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the second oldest child, having one older brother and two younger sisters.
Denny graduated from North High School in 1964. After graduation Denny worked for Remington Auto and later for the city of Maplewood. He was a volunteer fireman for the Gladstone Fire Department. In 1965, Denny married Harriet Michaud and together they had 3 boys, Dennis, Darrin and David. In 1981, they moved into their dream home on the Lake in Pine City. Denny spent many happy years deer hunting, building hot rods with his sons and friends. He was an active member of the MSRA.
In his retired years Denny enjoyed car shows, ice fishing and family time. Denny was an active and proud member of the Heath Perkins American Legion Post #51 where he had many friends and enjoyed volunteering.
Dennis is survived by his sons Dennis (Elizabeth) Mulvaney of Grasston, David (Melissa) Mulvaney of Pine City, Darrin (Michelle) Mulvaney of Mora; grandchildren Katheryne Mulvaney, Lucas Mulvaney, Noah Mulvaney, Lexus Mulvaney, Bobby Mulvaney, Danny Mulvaney, Howard Mulvaney; great-grandchildren Tyler and Zeke Sumner; siblings Tom Mulvaney of Pine City, Judy Prongner of Richfield, Melanie Kealy of Shoreview; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held from 1-4 p.m.; Sunday, July 16 at The Cricket in Rock Creek.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.