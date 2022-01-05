Desiree Dennison

Desiree “Des” Mae Dennison, 38, of Pine City, passed away Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021 at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Des’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death.
Des was born on Sept. 26, 1983 to Della (Steven’s) and Kenneth Dennison in Rush City. She graduated from Pine City High School in 2002 and dedicated her life to helping people everywhere she went. Des worked as both a nursing assistant and later a traveling home caregiver. She was an incredible mother, daughter, sister and genuine person.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy and a huge infectious smile to Des. Her smile, laugh and beautiful personality was contagious to everyone she met.
Des enjoyed spending time with her family, going to concerts and being with friends.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Hiram and Hellen Stevens and paternal grandparents Jim and Bernice Dennison. Uncles, Wendell Stevens and Mike Shermer, Aunt, Annette Tracy.
Des is survived by her loving son Devin, mother Della (David), brother Kevin (Shannon) father Ken (Pam) and aunts and uncles.
Celebration of life will be Saturday Jan. 15, 2022 at the Royalton Township Hall 6052 Royalton Road Braham, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.