Pine City hosted Esko on the night of Friday, Oct. 23. Both teams came into the game with a 1-1 record, but it was the Eskomos rather than the Dragons who would leave the game with the win.
Pine City brought themselves into Esko territory on their first drive, but were stopped on a fourth down try inside the five yard line. Esko’s offense couldn’t maintain a long drive and were forced to punt back to the Dragons. The Dragons once again drove deep into Esko territory but were again turned away on a fourth down attempt. Esko’s offense was unable to find rhythm and fumbled giving the Dragons the ball at 45 yard line.
On the second play of the drive, Hunter Peacock broke free for a 40 yard touchdown. The point-after kick from George Ausmus was successful and Pine City had a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
But before time ran out in the first half, the Eskomos quarterback Kevin Gregory plowed in for a two yard touchdown. The Eskomos tied the game at seven going into halftime.
Out of the half neither offense had an answer for each other’s defense at first. However, Esko was able to drive down field and punch in another QB sneak from Gregory. Pine City’s offense seemed to be stalled as they were unable to score in the third quarter. Esko would add onto their lead on a 67 yard catch and run by Elijah Blue.
The Dragons never gave up and showed heart in the fourth quarter. With only a few minutes left in the final quarter of play, Pine City caught a break and were on the Esko side of the field. As Pine City inched closer and closer to the endzone, the Eskomos defense stiffened. On fourth and one the Dragons had to go for it, but were unsuccessful. Esko ran out the clock and claimed victory 21-7.
The Dragons fell to 1-2 on the season. They travel up to Crosby Minnesota this Friday to play the Rangers of Crosby-Ironton High School.
