The buzz on the lakes is that development has really picked up. A number of projects including the RV park at the north end of Pokegama, the new single-family A-frame homes at the mouth of the Snake River and Cross Lake, a platted development across from the Snake River water access, an abundance of new homes on both Cross and Pokegama lakes, and more development being proposed have caused concern for some who feel the lakes have been over-developed.
According to Pine County Land Services Director Caleb Anderson, shoreland building permits issued by the county (including mostly Cross and Snake River in Pine City; data was unavailable for Pokegama Lake building permits as of press time), equaled two in 2012 and jumped to 16 in 2021. In 2014, 5 building permits were issued; in 2015, 10 permits were issued; in 2016, 7 permits were issued; in 2017, 9 permits were issued; in 2018, 7 permits were issued; in 2019, 13 permits were issued; and in 2020, 16 permits were issued. Anderson noted there was a database change in 2015 which may account for no permits being issued in 2013. The permits include the construction of houses, house additions, sheds, decks, etc.
Survey to lake associations
A survey was given to Pine County lake association members in February 2021 by the county with the intention of informing local policy makers for potential shoreland zoning ordinance amendments.
The survey, given to representatives on Cross, Pokegama, Grindstone, Big Pine, Net, and Windemere Township lakes, revealed that 56% of the Pokegama Township participants were “very concerned about water quality” on their lake and expect land development regulations to be highly protective of the lake. And 27% of the participants felt that “some additional restrictions on land development standards would be good for the water quality” of their lake.
Specific comments from the survey cited concern with inconsistencies in amending/enforcing an ordinance on density and building heights, specifically of a home built on a point on Cross Lake. Another comment was directed toward the Cross Lake development on the south shore of the lake by the dam, with the writer feeling the land was originally a protected area.
Specific comments from Pokegama included concerns of too many paved boat ramps recently implemented affecting water quality, concerns of blue green algae affecting swimming, concerns about lengths of docks and about the resort on the northwest end of the lake having too many docks, lack of erosion control in areas, and concerns of phosphate and lawn chemicals entering the lake.
One writer stated, “It seems like anything goes right now … The new development north on Pokegama has destroyed so many beautiful trees and vegetation. The boat traffic on the lake has increased significantly and no wake does not seem to concern people.”
As a result of the survey, Pine County amended a shoreline construction ordinance to change the size of newly developed buildable lake lots on Pokegama and Cross from 75 feet wide to 100 feet wide for a newly constructed single family home and from 135 feet wide to 150 feet wide for a newly constructed duplex.
Cross Lake association explores the situation
Cross Lake Association of Pine County recently held a meeting to address carrying capacity and safety on the lake. Association member, Shanie Berry, said that there was a large attendance and lots of interest on the subject.
“The objective is to establish a statistical baseline to simply understand where we are at, as far as carrying capacity,” said Berry. “There are no hidden objectives with the study. The objective is not to advocate for or against development, just to collect data to enable solid discussions in the spirit of safety on the lake.”
She said that data will be collected throughout the summer on an input form which can be found at https://crosslakeassociation.org/boat-survey. She added that they will also be using a drone to fly up and down the lake on a couple of key dates to help with the collection of data.
“So right now, we are purely in data collection mode through the summer,” said Berry. She also referred to an article, https://clp.indiana.edu/doc/fact-sheets/carrying-capacity.pdf, that may be helpful in how they calculate the lake’s carrying capacity.
Townships impose moratorium on development
Chengwatana Township does not currently have any zoning except what is managed by the county under the shorelands ordinance. In April, the township adopted a 12-month moratorium on any development in the township in order to determine if they want to adopt their own zoning and to also develop a comprehensive plan, said township clerk, Katy Overtoom.
Pine City Township chair, Bradley Buys, said that though their township does have some zoning in place, they are doing a similar moratorium on lakeshore development and other development within the township.
“In an effort to control subdivisions and platting in the township, we’ve placed a moratorium on development in order to catch up on our ordinances,” said Buys. “This is in pursuit of having tighter control of subdivisions and platting in the township.”
