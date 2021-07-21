Dewey Samuelson of Pine City passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home at the age of 88.
Dewey Clarence Samuelson was born July 12, 1932, to Clarence and Frances (Fischer) Samuelson in Page.
Born and raised in the Page and Milaca area he also attended area schools and worked on the family farm. The farm work provided him with a very strong work ethic. In December of 1952, Dewey enlisted in the United States Army. He served until his father died in 1955; he then was required to return to Minnesota and work the farm.
In 1956, Dewey started his life-long work career in road construction with P.O. Pederson of North Branch. In 1971, Dewey went to work for Shafer Contracting Company. He worked many positions over the years; mechanic, water truck, low-boy, grease truck, belly-dump truck driver, etc. While working construction Dewey also farmed his 80-acre farm east of Pine City. His close friend Bernie “Bun” Bjorklund and he farmed together for many years; they even rented parcels of land together.
In 1997, upon retiring from Shafer Contracting Company, Dewey was asked how he would like to be remembered; his reply was “as a good hard worker, that’s all!”
Retirement allowed Dewey more time for ice fishing with his buddies Bun Bjorklund, Don Doran and Ray Schultz. They would travel to Mille Lacs, Pokegama and Cross lakes to see who could catch the most fish. Dewey also enjoyed going to horse and farm auctions, not to buy much but to socialize.
Dewey is survived by his wife, Sharon R. Samuelson of Pine City; children, Chris Rask of Pine City, Clarence (Candi) Samuelson of Utah, Karen (Mike) Drimmel of Wisconsin, Sharon F. Samuelson of Pine City; son-in-law Ron Teeman of Pine City; grandchildren Jason (Emily) Teeman of Rock Creek, Christopher (Shannon) Teeman of North Dakota, Jennifer (Monhonri) Estrada of California, Shae (Martin) Merx of Nebraska, C. J. (Brittney) Samuelson of Utah, Michael (Nancy) Currie of Hinckley, Chad (Autumn) Currie of Cloverdale, Hannah Drimmel and Sarah Drimmel both of Wisconsin; great-grandchildren Hunter, Ava and Logan Teeman, Etta Teeman, Cyrus, Ezrah, Sarai and Itzel Estrada, Xander Merx, Eric, Donnie, Catherine, Kooper and Roben Currie; siblings Irene Barnick of Colorado, Roger (Bae) Samuelson of Milaca; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Frances Samuelson; daughter Cindy Teeman; grandson Michael Babb, Jr., granddaughter Haylie Bjorklund-Samuelson, siblings Katherine Samuelson, Wanda (Martin) Kelly, Claire “Bud” (Jo) Samuelson, Barbara (Ken) Larson; brother-in-law Russell Barnick.
A celebration of Dewey’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Dewey’s farm.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
