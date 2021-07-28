Diane Rose Ware , 79, of North Branch passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
Diane was born February 18, 1942, to John and Geneva (Hammons) Rose in Coe, W. V.
Diane met Jesus as a teenager. The love of God carried her through all of life’s storms.
Diane and James were great examples of what it means to love the person in front of you, always encouraging, seeing the best in you, and believing in your dreams and your future. They wanted you to know that you are beautiful and very loved.
Her grandchildren called her Mema. Oh! How she loved them! There was nothing in this world that gave her greater joy.
We are heartbroken to be without her, but also so thankful for the many years we had her in our lives. She missed James very much after his death in 2019. We rejoice that they are reunited and with Jesus, that there is no more pain and there are no more tears in heaven.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Robert) Finch; grandchildren, Ceanna (Adam) Schmidt and Rob Finch; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Amelie; siblings, Russel Dunkley, Norma (Larry) Rapp, John (Arlene) Rose, James (Brenda) Rose, Cora (Gary) Stump, Nancy (Tom) Loudin, Frank (Cindy) Rose, Rebecca Rose (fiancée Jeff Sisk); sister-in-law, Viola Ware; brother-in-law, Claude (Doris) Ware; and bonus daughter Minnie Shafer.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Ware; parents, John and Geneva Rose; and step-mother Virginia Rose.
Pastor Joel Preston officiated funeral services for Diane on Monday, July 19 at the Pine City Evangelical Free Church – Lighthouse. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment took place Tuesday, July 20 at Union Cemetery – Hustletown.
Funeral arrangements for Diane Ware are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
