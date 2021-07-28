Diane Schultz, 69, of Henriette passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her son’s home in Grasston.
Diane Elizabeth Berg was born September 30, 1951, to Bert and Verlyce (Strand) Berg in Minneapolis.
Diane enjoyed reading books and going through her favorite newspapers for newsworthy stories.
She liked to play games on her computer. Diane especially loved spending time with family and friends; we will miss you Debbie Do!
Diane is survived by her daughter Shannon (Dean) Murray; son Steve Schultz; mother Verlyce Berg; brothers, Robert Berg and Bert Berg, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Bert Roy Berg, Sr.; daughter Kristen Michelle Berg; and sister Mickey.
Funeral arrangements for Diane Schultz are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City – Swanson Chapel.
