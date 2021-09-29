Diane Vander Venter

Diane Margaret Vander Venter passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul at the age of 63.
She was born July 5, 1958, to Bernard and Judy (Clevette) Vander Venter in Minneapolis.
Diane’s love of learning saw her attending Normandale Community College in Bloomington for Musical Theory. She later also took classes from Pine Technical College for legal secretary. She also earned a certification in medical transcribing and became a Certified Nursing Assistant.
As a child, Diane started piano lessons after her older sister, Cathy, began them; Diane instantly caught on. After their teacher passed away, Diane continued to teach herself. This eventually led to her years of playing piano for multiple choirs, high-schools, churches, soloists, trios, etc., and for various events throughout the community and in surrounding cities, including the Heritage Players. She also touched the lives of numerous children through teaching them the joy of playing piano.
Diane had an intense love and dedication to serve her church; she was the church secretary for many years, and virtually “ran the church” when it was in between pastors. She also taught children’s Sunday school classes, and directed the children’s choir for a time, as well as multiple other ministries.
Her love of music was rivaled by her love for nature — enjoying gardening, keeping houseplants, and taking walks — and was surpassed by her love for her family. Diane was happiest when spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her daughter Shannan (Matthew) Gourley of Circle Pines; son Daniel Workman of Pine City; grandchildren Piercen Gourley, Eden Gourley, Lena Workman, Lubet Workman, and Ethan Carpenter; and siblings Jeff (Mira) Vander Venter, Cathy (Bob) Bjornoos, Patti (Pat) Emond, Sue (Brett) Carlson, and Jenny (Dan Fernholz) Green.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Blaise and Judy Ann Vander Venter.
Pastor John Stiles officiated the memorial service for Diane at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation for family and friends was held for two hours prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.