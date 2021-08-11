Dianne Beaufeaux

Dianne Marie Beaufeaux, 76, passed away on July 30, 2021, at her home after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Dianne was born on May 4, 1945, in Neillsville, Wis., the fourth of six children. She was raised on a dairy farm and attended a one-room country school for five years until it closed. She graduated from Loyal High School in 1963, and after working for a year, attended Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee. In 1966, she married Harry Helwig, and they had three children together. His career saw numerous moves, and Dianne had several different jobs while living in Illinois. They later divorced.
In 1977, the family relocated to Rhinelander, Wis., where Dianne was a district manager with Avon, worked at a bank, and worked for Exxon Mine and Minerals before taking a position as a financial specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In 1993, Dianne married her soulmate, Michael Beaufeaux. They shared the love of the outdoors, wildlife, deer and turkey hunting, country music, dancing and travel. Their retirement travels included walking on the Great Wall of China, observing African animals within the Gora-Gora Crater and the Great Migration in Tanzania, swimming with the sharks and rays in Tahiti, riding with the Gauchos in Argentina, touring “Christ the Redeemer” Statue in Brazil, witnessing the glow-worms in New Zealand, walking among the tulips in Amsterdam, eating mussels in Brussels, zip-lining the rain forest in Costa Rica, watching the whales mate in Maui, climbing the volcanic mountain in the Philippines, and cruising the Baltic Sea to visit Scandinavia, Germany and Russia!
After retiring from the DNR, they enlarged the cabin on Lake Lena in Minnesota and moved there permanently in 2003. Dianne enjoyed designing and decorating two homes in Minnesota and Wisconsin during their life together. She recently enjoyed serving as head election judge and deputy clerk for Ogema Township.
Over the years, she enjoyed many hobbies and activities including bowling, knitting, crocheting, basket making, raising dogs, gardening – especially flowers and indoor plants, completing jigsaw puzzles, and collecting and studying geological origins of numerous gemstones. She started gun hunting deer at the age of 12 with her family and later took up bow hunting for deer and gun hunting turkeys. Her most loved activities included visits with the grandchildren, where she shared favorite family recipes, and dancing with the seniors and friends on a weekly basis until COVID intervened.
Her final days were spent enjoying the birds at the feeders and on the lake and just being outdoors to share the beauty and peaceful surroundings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Hansen and Dorothy (Rennak) Hansen; her brothers, LeRoy, Kenneth and Richard Hansen; sister, Lorraine (Hansen) Schiltz; and son-in-law, Kyle Rickert.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Beaufeaux; her daughters, Theresa (Derek) Baron and Melissa Rickert; son, Shawn (Laura) Helwig; her grandchildren, Brayden, Garrett, Kayley, Reese, Aidan and Mirabai; sisters-in-law, Kris Hansen, Carla Hansen and Connie Hansen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Ogema Town Hall, Ogema Township, Hinckley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ogema Town Hall in Dianne’s memory.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.