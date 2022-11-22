August 2, 1937 - November 12, 2022
Dick Kosik of Pine City passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth at the age of 85.
Richard Boyd Kosik was born Aug. 2, 1937 to Frank and Elizabeth (Ausmus) Kosik at the Lakeside Hospital in Pine City. He was the fourth of six children. The family lived in the town of Pine City and settled on a farm northwest of town in 1945. Dick attended Pine City High School graduating in 1955. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving four years. Upon his discharge, he returned home to the family farm and took a job at the Pine City Co-Op. He worked primarily the lumber yard for 30 plus years. During those years he continued to develop his carpentry skills and love of woodworking which pursued for the rest of his life.
Dick met the love of his life, Pati Thieman during league bowling at the Pine City Bowling Alley. This put an end to his bachelor life. They were married three years later April 5, 1986. Along with Pati came four stepchildren; Dick was never so happy as he was during their time together. Dick and Pati loved to traveling to bowling tournaments, Las Vegas, local casino, cruises and just for fun around the states. They just loved doing things together, wherever you saw one, the other wasn’t far behind.
Dick and Pati moved to Apple Valley, California and enjoyed their retirement years with grandson Junior. After Pati’s death in 2001, Dick returned to Pine City. Dick enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grand kids. He spent many happy hours in his garage making toy boxes and other gift items for them and other special friends. He would also hop in his truck and drive through the countryside.
Dick is survived by his stepchildren Marjorie (Ellen) Thieman of Shakopee, Al (Tina) Thieman of Pine City, stepdaughter-in-law Mary Ann Fleeger of Pine City; grandchildren Junior Fleeger, Matthew Fleeger of Pine City, Susie Gilliland of New Castel, Indiana, Michael Gilliland of Eden Prairie, Jedidiah (Crystal) Derhaag of Evansville, Indiana, Chris Wyttenback of Blaine, Randy (Amanda) Thieman of Upland, California, Drew (Britini) Thieman of Pine City, Chaz Thieman of Pine City; great grandchildren Adrian and Austin Thieman of Pine City, Shaelyn and Paisley Thieman of Upland, California, Athena, Kira and Jozette Thieman of Pine City, James Fleeger of Webster, Wisconsin, Madilyn Derhaag of Evansville, Indiana; brothers Jerry (Carole) Kosik of Richfield, Don (Marylee) Kosik of Elizabeth, North Carolina, Frank (Betty) Kosik of St. Michael; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elizabeth Kosik; beloved wife Patricia Kosik; stepson Donald, stepdaughter Darlene, sister Patricia; brother Thomas Kosik;
A graveside service with Military Honors is planned for Dick: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City. Following the graveside service, the family invites you to join them for a light lunch at the Novak-Milliren VFW Post #4258 from 11 to 2 p.m. to celebrate Dick’s life.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel - www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
