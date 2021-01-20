In three criminal complaints outlining a dozen felony burglary charges, Matthew Russell Dickey, 33, of Sandstone has been accused of carrying out a months-long spree of home and cabin burglaries in multiple properties across Pine County.
• On Oct. 16 a deputy of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Cross Lake Road in Hinckley. A rear door was open and there was a chair outside an open window on the porch. The window to the porch was lying inside the house on the floor. Cabinet doors were open inside. No one was inside the residence, and an outbuilding was also standing open with no one inside.
The property owner said she had been notified of an interior alarm an hour before the door alarm was activated. She called the police when the door alarm was activated. The next day she provided photographs of the suspect’s vehicle from their game cameras. She said they were missing a substantial amount of property and later provided a list of items that had been taken.
• On Oct. 31 a property owner discovered that his pole barn door was open, the camper on the property was broken into and numerous items were missing. One of the items missing was a log splitter valued at $1,900. A deputy saw that the rear service door to the pole barn had been forced open with something, possibly a pry bar. The chain to the roll up door at the front of the building had been cut and the door wedged open with a shovel.
• On Nov. 3 a deputy responded to the intersection of Beroun Crossing Road and Woodcock Lane outside Pine City after a report of a vehicle on its roof in the ditch. When he arrived, he found a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with no license plates on its roof in the ditch. No one was inside the vehicle but there were people around who said they heard arguing in the area.
The deputy could hear yelling east of the location and was able to make contact with a witness who said he had caught a man breaking into his trailer home at a residence on Beroun Crossing Road. The witness came home to find the man loading items from his home into the back of the Trailblazer. When the witness confronted him, the man got into the trailblazer and drove away. The witness followed him until the vehicle crashed. He tried to confront the man again but the man ran away and the witness eventually lost sight of him.
A deputy advised he had seen Dickey driving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer earlier in the day. The witness was shown a photograph of Dickey and identified him as the man he had seen taking items from him and fleeing in the Trailblazer.
Numerous items that had been reported stolen were located inside the vehicle with a total value over $2,000, including a crossbow, air compressor, bullets, shotgun shells, power tools, clothing and other gear.
•On Nov. 4, a cabin owner reported that his cabin on Beroun Crossing Road had been burglarized between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. He provided a list of numerous items that had been stolen from inside the cabin as well as outbuildings. He also reported that a fire had been started outside with many items fully or partially burned and that the fire had burned up to the deck and partially around the cabin.
Another cabin owner reported on Nov. 4 that his cabin and outbuildings had been broken into and multiple items taken at some point prior to that date.
• On Nov. 4, 2020, the gold Chevrolet Trailblazer was searched after a search warrant was issued. Numerous items of suspected stolen property were recovered along with several baggies containing a crystal substance. The BCA analyzed one of the baggies and confirmed it contained .88 grams methamphetamine.
• On the evening of Nov. 5, a deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Pokegama Pines Self Storage Facility on Freeway Boulevard in Pine City. Not even the renters are allowed to be on the property after hours, and a sign is clearly posted at the gate to the property stating this.
When the deputy arrived, he saw a GMC pickup parked in front of storage unit D10. He could hear sounds coming from inside the storage unit and knocked on the door, identifying himself as a police officer. Dickey opened the door to the storage unit. He admitted driving himself to the storage unit. The deputy was aware that Dickey did not have a valid driver’s license.
Dickey was advised of his rights and agreed to provide a statement. He was asked about the gold Trailblazer and claimed it had been stolen from him a few days earlier. Dickey was placed under arrest and transported to the Pine County Detention Center related to a Wisconsin warrant. The owner of the storage units arrived at the unit with a lock to secure the storage unit since it did not have a lock on it. He told the deputy that Dickey had not been paying for his unit and was going to be locked out soon.
On Nov. 6, law enforcement obtained a search warrant to search Dickey’s storage unit. They recovered many items connected to several of the burglaries listed above with an estimated value of over $5,000.
• On Jan. 8, 2021, a deputy reported to a Sandstone property where a silent alarm had been triggered at the garage and kitchen. The deputy found a vehicle parked in front of the driveway, and found Dickey hiding under a pine tree on the property. Dickey told the deputy his car ran out of gas; however, the deputy was able to confirm that the car started. The garage had a recently broken door frame and a window had been forced open in the kitchen in the house.
Dickey has been charged with six counts of second degree burglary, six counts of third degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of possession of a controlled substance. The maximum charge for second degree burglary is five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
