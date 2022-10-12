Discovery Garden pavilion footings installed

Jacob Mans along with Pine Technical student, Kody Rollings, and Mans’ father operating the skid steer, Wayne Mans, are making the foundation for the pavilion to be constructed at the Pine City Discovery Garden on Main Street.
Jacob Mans, center, and his father Wayne, operating the skid steer, drilled holes, and poured concrete into the footings for the Pine City Discovery Garden pavilion last Friday. They were assisted by Pine Technical College Construction Technology student, Kody Rollings, right. Mans, a University of Minnesota Architecture professor and Pine Tech Construction Technology instructor, designed the pavilion. He is working with Pine Tech and U of M students to construct the pavilion from oak logs harvested on Mans property east of Hinckley.
Funding for the pavilion came from a grant received by the UMN Extension Pine County Master Gardeners from the Greater Pine Area Endowment.
The University of Minnesota Extension Pine County Master Gardeners are collaborating with the city of Pine City to redesign and renovate the former Rotary Garden on the north end of Main Street (Hwy 61) near the Snake River bridge to create the new Discovery Garden in memory of former Flower Box flower shop owner and master gardener, Cindy Novy.
The infrastructure for the garden will be completed and bulbs planted this fall. Further planting will happen in the 2023 growing season. Additional donations will be needed and used to complete the project.
On Thursday, October 6, Three Twenty Brewery held a fundraiser to support the Pine County Master Gardeners’ Discovery Garden project. They donate $1 for each glass of beer or flight sold that evening. Additional donations will also be accepted throughout the month of October at the Brewery for the project.
Any community group, business, individual or family who would like to donate to the project can contact Master Gardener Coordinator Terry Salmela at the Pine County Extension Office at the Courthouse in Pine City at http//salme002@umn.edu or call (320) 591-1653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.