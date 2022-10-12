Discovery Garden pavilion footings installed

Jacob Mans along with Pine Technical student, Kody Rollings, and Mans’ father operating the skid steer, Wayne Mans, are making the foundation for the pavilion to be constructed at the Pine City Discovery Garden on Main Street.

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

Jacob Mans, center, and his father Wayne, operating the skid steer, drilled holes, and poured concrete into the footings for the Pine City Discovery Garden pavilion last Friday. They were assisted by Pine Technical College Construction Technology student, Kody Rollings, right. Mans, a University of Minnesota Architecture professor and Pine Tech Construction Technology instructor, designed the pavilion. He is working with Pine Tech and U of M students to construct the pavilion from oak logs harvested on Mans property east of Hinckley. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.