Progress on the new Pine City Discovery Garden on Main Street continues despite the cold and snow. This week, Jacob Mans and his father Wayne installed the pavilion at the north end of the garden. The project was made possible by a grant from the Greater Pine Area Endowment.
The pavilion was designed by Mans, a Hinckley native and associate professor of architecture at the University of Minnesota, and his graduate student. It is constructed of Scotch Pine and Red Pine obtained from the University of Minnesota Forestry Research Station near Cloquet.
Mans is currently helping Pine Technical College develop a construction technology program. He is working to develop community partnerships to leverage his research and teaching at the U of M to call attention to housing and design issues in Greater Minnesota.
The University of Minnesota Extension Pine County Master Gardeners initiated this project after receiving a donation from the family of Cindy Novy, who passed away from COVID in 2020. Novy was a long-time owner of the Flower Box in Pine City and a Pine County Master Gardener. Plans and fundraising for this garden, previously known as the Rotary Garden, have been in process since fall of 2021. The goals of the project are to add beauty to the city and provide a peaceful spot where residents can discover unique and educational plants.
This fall a walking path was installed by Jeff’s Outdoor Services, who donated the pavers. Other project donations have come from New Horizon Thrift Store, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pokegama Lake Association, Pine City Lions Club, Pine County Master Gardeners, Pine Area Lions Club, Buds and Blooms Garden Club, Pine Gardeners Garden Club, Colors by Craig, City of Pine City, East Central Energy, 320 Brewery, Council of Catholic Women, Cara Novy Miller, Mike Gainor and two anonymous donors.
For more information or to donate to the project, contact Terry Salmela, U of M Extension Pine County Master Gardener Program Coordinator by email at salme002@umn.edu or leave a message at the Pine County Extension Office in the courthouse at 320-591-1653.
