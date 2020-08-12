Area conservation officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spent a lot of time on or near the water this past week as fishing season continued in high gear, though bear complaints continued to be an area of concern.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, said he continued to deal with Wetland Conservation Act violations and nuisance-bear complaints. Several calls were handled that involved black bears destroying field corn. Grundmeier said he also spent time instructing at the Conservation Officer Academy during sport fishing week.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, said he spent time this past week on the water checking boats and anglers. There were many with aquatic vegetation on boats and trailers as they were pulled from the water. Karon said that people were doing a good job cleaning off all of the vegetation. Karon also brought evidence to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from a previous case.
Notes from the DNR: Be bear aware
According to the DNR, bears are getting ready for the winter, and can consume 12,000-20,000 calories a day – the equivalent of 6-7 pounds of black oil sunflower seed or about 700-800 acorns – to prepare for hibernation.
The best way to avoid problems with bears is to not attract them in the first place. Once a bear finds a food source, it will return repeatedly. Bears prefer natural foods and are especially attracted to calorie-dense food sources. They have an incredible sense of smell, are opportunistic and are easily attracted to foods or food sources provided by humans (including things like dog food, birdseed and grease).
Taking the initiative to secure or remove attractants will help prevent bears from becoming a nuisance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.