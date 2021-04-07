Fire dangers, anglers and ATVs all kept local conservation officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on their toes this past week.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, spent this week continuing to check for angling and ATV activity. He pointed out that more trash is being dumped in the Chengwatana State Forest.
“If you see someone dumping garbage, get a license plate number and inform the sheriff’s office or DNR,” Karon said.
The non-emergency number for the Pine County Sheriff’s Office is 320-629-8380. The DNR can be reached at 320-245-6789.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, said he dealt with several ATV complaints and investigated reports of grass fires and possible wetland violations. Grundmeier noted that ice cleared out of most rivers and some small lakes, which had a few boaters out on the water getting equipment ready for the summer fishing season. Many state forest areas were closed to vehicles and ATV riding in order to minimize damage during spring thawing.
• Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, said she responded to wildfires and that enforcement action was taken for no burning permits. Speldrich also received questions regarding sucker fishing and nuisance beavers.
• Conservation Officer Dan Starr, working out of Onamia, said he checked late-season ice anglers and early season river anglers. A fish house was successfully removed from Mille Lacs Lake. Equipment items were also addressed, along with a case of trapper harassment. Starr also assisted local law enforcement with a felon in possession of a firearm when a coyote was shot on the ice of a lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.