The Nongame Program EagleCam eagles are about to become parents for the second year. Their first egg arrived on Feb. 12 and the second egg arrived on Feb. 15, and it is possible there will be a third egg. Videos capturing the quick but arduous process of laying each egg are available for media use and can be found in the DNR’s Media Room which can be found at https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/mediaroom/2022%20EagleCam%20video/.
Chicks are expected around the third week in March.
Although this is the tenth season of the popular EagleCam, this young pair is on their second mating season. In 2019, the first year for this female, no eggs were laid. In 2020, the female chose a mate and the pair raised three chicks. Two survived to fledging, but one later landed on a power line and died.
In 2021, the female chose a new mate. This male was barely of breeding age, four to five years old. The pair had two eggs and raised both chicks successfully. The chicks, a male and a female, were banded on May 4, 2021.
