As hunting season got underway in Pine County and across Minnesota, conservation officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources dealt with a number of issues, including finding a lost hunter, trespassing complaints and illegal deer baiting.
Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, said he found a lot of hunters out during the unseasonably warm firearms deer opener. Hunting deer over bait continued to be a problem and corn piles were found under multiple hunters’ stands throughout the area. Piles of shelled corn were found near stands and some hunters flung corn kernels over large areas in hopes it would be less noticeable. Grundmeier said that in one instance, an individual hunting over bait, and without a deer license, tried hiding his rifle behind a tree and claimed to be “just hanging out.”
Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, said he spent a good deal of time in the week before deer opener preparing. Karon took calls for shooting within five days of the season and other possible poaching complaints. Karon assisted the Pine County Sheriff’s Office with a search and rescue. He said that hunters reported low success opening weekend.
Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, issued citations and seized deer and firearms for hunting over bait, illegally transporting big-game animals, and failing to tag and validate deer. Speldrich also handed several trespassing complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.