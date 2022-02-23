We’re pleased to announce another phase of the extremely popular No Child Left Inside grants. These grants help more children study animal tracks, hike or bike, cast a line, or simply learn more about nature. Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving youth under age 18 can apply for these grants and applications must be received by 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
There will be an informational webinar at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, to review grant requirements, the application process and to answer questions. Pre-registration is required, and we’ll post a recording online for those who are unable to attend.
More details: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/no-child-grants/index.html
Have you seen elk in your area?
The DNR conducts aerial elk surveys each year, weather permitting, during the first two weeks of February in the Kittson County and Grygla elk ranges in northwestern Minnesota. Aerial survey information is used to monitor elk populations and help the DNR make decisions about future elk harvest regulations.
The DNR is asking for help from anyone who has seen elk recently in their area. People are encouraged to contact their local DNR Wildlife office with sighting information or document observations using the new elk sightings tool on the DNR website.
Provide input on 2021 deer populations, observations
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input via an online survey regarding 2021 deer populations and observations. The survey includes questions about experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season; issues related to damage deer might do to crops, landscaping or gardens; and other deer-related issues. The survey is open through Monday, March 14. Get more details are on the DNR deer goal setting page (mndnr.gov/mammals/deer/management/population.html).
Light goose conservation action begins Feb. 18
Hunters can help reduce the population of light geese through a federally authorized spring conservation harvest that runs Feb. 18 through April 30. Light geese are snow geese, blue-phased snow geese and the smaller Ross’s goose. Harvest regulations can be found on the DNR light goose conservation order page (mndnr.gov/hunting/waterfowl/lightgoose/index.html). The conservation action aims to reduce damage from these geese to fragile ecosystems in Arctic coastal areas and around Hudson Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.