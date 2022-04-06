The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites aquarium hobbyists, gardeners and anglers to an informational webinar at noon, April 12 about preventing the introduction and spread of invasive species. The webinar will focus on recently completed DNR projects that assessed risks of invasive species introduction through live organism trades, as well as steps hobbyists and sellers can take to help reduce those risks.
Invasive species are non-native species that may cause harm to Minnesota’s wildlife, plants, environment, recreation or human health. Some aquatic invasive species are illegal to possess, import, purchase, sell, propagate or transport. These are known as prohibited invasive species.
To sign up for the webinar or to join the responsible buyers email list, visit the responsible buyers page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Invasives/Responsible-Consumers.html). More information is available on the DNR page on trade pathways for invasive species (mndnr.gov/Invasives/Trade-Pathways.html).
