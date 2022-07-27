DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that it has received a 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land. The donated land stretches for 3 miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City and will be managed by the DNR as part of the Chengwatana State Forest.

