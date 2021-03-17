In a world where scammers prey on older adults, I welcome sharp questions that need good answers. It took me several months to untangle this one: “All those ads on TV, Lisa, what the heck is GoodRx?”
In the U.S. pharmaceutical jungle, nothing has a fixed price; it is a matter of who is asking, when and where you are asking, and what card you are showing.
GoodRx is sort of like one of the free prescription discount cards you receive in your junk mail. Only one “card” or discount can be used for any one prescription drug transaction. And you don’t know what your copay will be until that card is run. However, unless you pay the “cash price,” every prescription drug transaction is conducted through a PBM, a pharmacy benefit manager.
PBMs are the giant prescription insurance processing companies and middlemen behind your Part D drug plan or any discount card: Optum, CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, EnvisionRx and others. PBMs in the U.S. have a lot of power to set prices, create formularies and offer rebates.
GoodRx is a digital platform that partners with multiple PBMs and passes a portion of rebates and network discounts “off list” directly to patients at the point of sale at a pharmacy. GoodRx profits by helping consumers avoid the U.S. pharmacy industry’s historical cash pricing models.
Harmless, right? “Free” to use? And good for the pocketbook? Well… the real moneymaking happens behind the scenes, driven by a series of exchanges where value seems conjured from nothing at all. GoodRx collects a percentage of a fixed fee per prescription and collects your data, which it can sell to other buyers.
By scraping tiny bits of money and data off transactions – how does this essentially arbitrary action produce value? Because a ridiculous amount of money is sloshing around. When GoodRx went public in September 2020, its market capitalization was an astounding $17.6 billion. It is “insanely profitable,” notes Adam Fein of Drug Channels, a blog about pharmaceutical economics. “Murky and mysterious” is our entire drug channel in the U.S., states Fein. But in its public filing, he says, the GoodRx platform in 2019 collected an astounding $34 million in fees on $2.5 billion in consumer Rx spending. In other words, GoodRx earned about 15% of the $2.5 billion that consumers spent at pharmacies with its program. While we don’t know how much the PBMs earned, we can assume it was more than they paid out to GoodRx.
GoodRx found this niche because we have no institution for drug pricing in the U.S., except within the Veterans Affairs health system (and unlike virtually every other country in the world). Instead, we have for-profit hucksters. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and health insurance companies are not sympathetic victims. Neither should PBMs be considered sympathetic victims. As a nation we all pay too much.
In short:
• GoodRx is not a Part D drug plan.
• GoodRx is a data collection and marketing company. Kind of like Facebook.
• It’s an alternative way to [possibly] get cheaper prices at the pharmacy counter, if you have a smartphone and an account with GoodRx.
• It highlights a fundamental inequality in America’s health care system, because not everyone has a smartphone to present a GoodRx discount at a pharmacy window.
• Use of GoodRx does not help you meet your deductible, since it is using the PBM of another company, probably not that of your Part D plan.
• If I can use GoodRx, why have a Part D plan? Well, to avoid a penalty for not having a Part D plan.
• So why is there a penalty for not having a Part D drug plan? Because the insurance industry lobbyists won in 2003 when the Part D concept was created in Congress. The industry worried that skeptical older adults would need to be persuaded with the threat of a penalty to enter the private prescription drug plan market.
GoodRx is a symptom of a problem. It is a middleman’s middleman. It is a hustle, a financial novelty. And as in any hustle, the value always comes from somewhere or someone.
Sources: “How GoodRx Profits from Our Broken Pharmacy Pricing System (rerun) Tuesday, December 15, 2020 blog post at drugchannels.net
The Frugal Pharmacist blog: thefrugalpharmacist.com/discount-card-info.
Lisa KraHN is the director of the Seven County Senior Federation, a regional non-profit, member-led organization is to bring public attention to social and economic issues affecting older adults and to advocate for effective solutions. Contact her at admin@7countyseniors.org
