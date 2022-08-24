If you’re over 50, or even over 40, you’ve likely thought about your heart health. Sometimes I feel like Fred Sanford in “Sanford and Sons” when he says, “This is the big one!” … just waiting around for it to happen. But that’s me, a hypochondriac.
This did actually happen to a former classmate of mine recently though. I shouldn’t joke about heart health, but thankfully, it turned out alright for him.
My friend, who is only 51, awoke on a Saturday morning and wanted to get some yard work done. Prior to starting work, he ran an errand and grabbed some coffee, then started working in the yard with the goal of moving the final 10-11 logs that were remaining from the five trees he cut down earlier in the summer.
He grabbed his wheelbarrow and headed into the yard. He moved some larger logs and some brush and started a fire. He then stood around the fire for a bit to make sure the fire was under control. Noticing a few logs he missed and not wanting to make another trip, feeling like it was going to be a hot day, he loaded them all into the wheelbarrow and began pushing them up a light incline in the yard.
He could feel sweat start to form on his brow but didn’t think much of it. In fact, he remembered that he just donated blood the day before. They told him not to do anything strenuous for 24 hours, and here he was moving a bunch of wood, he thought. He unloaded the logs into the wood shed and figured he would take a quick shower to cool down.
After getting out of the shower, he still didn’t feel right but couldn’t put his finger on it. It wasn’t anything obvious like chest pain, but just an unrestful feeling. He decided a quick nap might help but wasn’t able to get comfortable and tossed and turned for five minutes or so before sitting up. He then thought he better take his blood pressure being that he was diagnosed with high blood pressure about a year prior. His numbers were high, but he wasn’t concerned because the meds he had been taking weren’t really working, and he planned to talk to his doctor about it soon.
Back in his room, he thought trying to take a nap in their chair might work better, but it didn’t. It was at that point he felt a very slight squeeze on his chest. He described the pressure as similar to holding a Nerf ball, just enough to cause it to change shape. He thought to himself, “What if I’m having a heart attack? Don’t be crazy; the pain would be worse though.”
He then turned to Google, which described heart attack signs as chest pain (not really), left-arm pain (nope), nausea (nope), light-headedness (nope) and cold sweat. He was feeling clammy but had just taken a cold shower. He thought, “Well, safe to say I’m not having a heart attack.”
But for good measure, he took a full-strength aspirin and headed downstairs where his wife would ask him what was going on. He replied, “Nothing really. Just having some small pressure in my chest.” She told him they were going to the hospital.
About 15 minutes later, he was hooked to an EKG machine, and the ER doctor said he was having a heart attack.
This had all taken him by surprise. He had run a marathon about 12 years ago and now worked out in the gym on a regular basis, bench pressing an amount he hadn’t achieved since college. He felt good.
He hadn’t really had anyone in his family with early onset heart trouble, only two grandfathers who had heart attacks in their 70s. His father also had a heart attack later in life, but it was a silent one that only came up during a physical.
The doctors asked him questions like, “Do you smoke? Are you diabetic? Is there a family history?” Ultimately, they said cholesterol, family history, diet and exercise are important to good heart health but were careful not to say there was anything he could have done to prevent it.. They said each person is unique.
My friend had a stent inserted to a fully blocked artery on the right side of his heart, and the doctors said two other arteries were 80% blocked and would require a bypass in September. They put him on blood thinners, cholesterol medicine and other meds to keep his heart rate in check. An artery from his left arm will be used in the bypass, they told him. He would then need cardiac rehab, with a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise. Doctors wouldn’t say how long they thought he would live, but many people go on to live a normal life.
For my friend, he credits taking an aspirin right away and listening to the advice of his wife when she told him they needed to go into the hospital for potentially saving his life. He encourages people to look at the possible causes of heart trouble and decide what changes they can make and having an aspirin available wherever you’re at. “It may just give you the time that is needed to save your life,” he said.
He said he will be exercising more and make some changes to his diet, along with letting people in his life know how much they mean to him.
He is thankful for the support of family, friends and their church family as he won’t be able to drive or do too much for about 4-8 weeks after surgery. “Having people around to help grocery shop, take care of things around the house and provide meals is a sense of relief,” he noted. “Also, I’ve read that many people suffer from depression and anger after a heart attack. My faith has been a foundation I have leaned on during this time of trial. I know the storms of life can and will bring heartache, but knowing my feet are on the Rock has made a huge difference.”
For myself, I will start keeping aspirin handy, reconsider that cupcake, try better to follow through with my exercise plans – and say a few more “I love you’s.”
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
