The beginning of each new year brings with it the opportunity for a fresh start. A time to set new goals and lay out plans for what you want the year to look like. On the first day of the new year, I saw many of my friends posting about their “Word of the Year” and I was intrigued by this concept. No new year resolutions (that wouldn’t last more than a month), just a single word to set your intention for the year ahead. A single word to focus on what you want to have more of in the year ahead or want to improve on over the year.
So this was my challenge for the week – narrowing down to a single word to help set my goal for the new year.
I ended 2022 with a trip south to visit family in North Carolina again this year. A few days in warmer weather, playing board games, enjoying life on the farm, and relaxing with family is always a good way to end a year. Returning home from vacation meant cleaning up Christmas decorations, catching up on emails and work projects that were put on hold for the few days that we were out enjoying our vacation.
After four days back, the projects were caught up (except maybe the deadline for writing this week’s column), but the to-do list of things to accomplish in the upcoming week was long – and getting longer with each passing day. I was already seven days into the new year, and I still hadn’t found my Word of the Year.
Saturday morning arrived and there was a house to clean, laundry to do, grocery shopping to be done – all the everyday tasks that were on my to-do list. I asked my husband what his plans for the day were and found his to-do list was just as long as mine. Our intent was for both of us to work on our projects solo that day and meet up later that night to volunteer as ticket sellers for a school event. Instead, a crazy thing happened that morning – we spent time together helping each other get things checked off the to-do lists.
Together. That is my WOTY.
This year I want to focus more on being together, doing things together and working together in the community. That starts with a willingness to ask for help – even when you don’t think you need it – and a willingness to say yes when someone else asks for help.
Consider this my invitation for you to join me in doing life together in our community. If you’ve got an interest in the arts, I’d love to have you come join us for one of the next community theater productions. If you enjoy event planning, you can be part of the planning for the Pine County Parade, Freedom Fest or the Holiday Madness events. There are opportunities all over our community to do life – Together - you just need to be willing to say yes to trying something new.
Becky Schueller is the director of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.