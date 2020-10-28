There have been 549 cases so far of COVID-19 in Pine County this year – and as yet, no deaths.
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo said that there have been no reports of new cases from the Sandstone prison or the Willow River correctional facility. However, she noted that this week’s count marks an increase of 40 from last week, and all 40 cases are from community members.
She said that the average number of cases per day is trending upwards in Pine County. “The state is also seeing the same trajectory,” Lo said. “We’re just kind of going with the pack right there.”
She said that it is true that more and better testing means quicker discovery of those cases. “But even with this increased amount of testing – we had about 22,000 tests conducted yesterday statewide – we are actually seeing the percentage of those tests increase,” Lo explained. “So we’re seeing more community spread.” Lo said that case rates for schools have been stable. She said that maintaining hybrid learning for elementary and secondary students seems to be working, on several levels.
“They’re getting kids in the school, they’re getting connected with their teachers and we’re not seeing a ton of spread in the schools,” Lo said. “We do have cases in the schools that we’ve identified, but the bubble that we’ve created around people – all of these layers we’ve put in place – is keeping that from spreading in the schools.”
How to have a not-so-scary Halloween
“I love Halloween,” Lo said. “It’s one of my favorites. It’s between Christmas and Halloween, that’s why I just watch ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on replay for two months straight. Lo said that there are ways to make Halloween more fun for people who don’t feel comfortable trick or treating.
“You can have a movie night in,” she suggested. “You can have your kids dress up and do an Easter Egg hunt outside but for candy. Those kinds of games are really fun.
“If you’re going to get together with people, try and make it a small group of people,” Lo added. “And if it’s people that are already in your bubble, even better.” Lo said that outdoors gatherings will always be better and safer than gathering indoors. And even for trick or treating, there are ways to minimize risks for kids and grownups alike.
“If you do decide to trick or treat, we still want to keep people six feet apart,” Lo said. “Don’t congregate by people’s doors.
“A clever thing I’ve seen on Pinterest is people hook up PVC pipes or other pipes, they put a bucket at one end and then somebody stands at the other end, and throws the candy down,” she said. “I think that’s super fun.”
She also suggested having prepackaged bundles that families can just set out that trick or treaters can grab them, in order to limit person-to-person contact.
“If kiddos are going up to trick or treat at a door, I would hope that they’re wearing an actual mask,” Lo said. “It needs to be a mask that fits close to your face. Spiderman can probably get away with it, but some of the plastic masks that just go over your face don’t quite do the same. Ideally ... anyone handing out candy would wear a mask to keep everyone safe coming to your door.” Lo said surface contamination can be a means of transmitting COVID-19, but it is not the primary means of transmission.
“If people are concerned, they can always leave the candy out for a day or two,” she said. Then she laughed. “Or, teach your kid how to unwrap a candy bar and just eat it straight out of the wrapper – and then wash hands afterward.”
