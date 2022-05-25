Donna Heidelberger, 66, of Pine City, MN passed away on May 14th, 2022. Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Born to Wallace and Jean Lind, July 1955 in Duluth, MN. Raised in Anoka, MN where she developed a strong faith that guided her throughout her life.
She married Dale Heidelberger in October 1977. They were blessed with four children: Rachel, Rebecca, Daniel, and Katie.
Life on the farm in Stanchfield, MN provided her the perfect opportunity to pass on her faith, love for animal, strong work ethic and passionate can-do attitude to her children and all whom she met.
After many years of work at East Central Electric, she made a career change to auctions and helping plan the Pine City Rodeo. Allowing her to return to her love of animals and working in the family business.
Donna is survived by her children Rachel Heidelberger (Mark), Becky Heidelberger (Dan), Dan Heidelberger (Kyra) and Katie Evenson (Jesse); six grandchildren, Mikal & Lucas Lewandowsk, Lincoln and Sawyer Heidelberger and Jayden & Kenley Evenson. Brothers Steve Lind (Bev), Kenny Lind (Yoon Hee), Sisters Susan Holmquist & Nancy Lind; many nieces and nephew and friends.
Donna will be remembered for her strong faith, unconditional love, and a desire to serve and help others.
Celebration of Life June 14th at 2 pm at the Braham Event Center.
