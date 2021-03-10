Donna Makie

Donna Mae Makie, a 40-year resident of the area, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at home. She was 73 years old.
Donna was born on Jan. 27, 1948 in Pine City Village to the late Nels Makie and Pearl Evalyn McKay. She was very proud of her time as a former radio sales/account executive for WGNY FM, devoted her time every year for the past seven years to work on the board of elections in Pine Bush, NY and loved to donate whatever she could to the A.S.P.C.A to help stray animals in need. Survivors include her daughter Erika O’Brien and her husband Keith, grandchildren Christopher, Arianna and Joshua of Wallkill, New York; daughter Katerina Margulis-Mosen of Tuckahoe, New York; and son Neil Margulis and his wife Marianna Kleyman of Acton, Massachusetts. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. One special niece, Cheri Kresel and her husband Matt of Hudson, Wisconsin, stand out for all the support they have given along with their long phone calls ever since her sister (Cheri’s mom) passed.
Donna is predeceased by her loving sister Darlene Schutz of Newport.
Cremation will take place at Maple Hill Crematory in Archbald, Pennsylvania, with burial of her ashes, along with the ashes of her beloved cat “Flip Fuzzborn” to be held in her hometown of Sandstone at a later date. A celebration of her life will be held for close family and friends at a later date due to the pandemic.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd. Walden, New York 12586 / 845-778-5115. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
