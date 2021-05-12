Donna Vettling passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at her home in Pine City at the age of 89.
Donna Mae Unverzagt was born Jan. 2, 1932 to Edgar and Myrtle (Smith) Unverzagt in Chengwatana Township, Pine County.
Donna is survived by her husband Eugene Vettling of Pine City; daughters Vickie (Randy) Koutek of Elk River and Debbie Vettling of Mission Viejo, California; granddaughter Jessica Ramlo of Lino Lakes; great granddaughters Sophia and Sylvia; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Myrtle Unverzagt, son-in-law Robert Pipp; grandson Thomas Pipp.
Graveside services for Donna will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hustletown Union Cemetery in Chengwatana Township.
Funeral services for Donna Mae Vettling are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
