DoorDash, with the slogan “Restaurants and more, delivered to your door” has become a popular way to enjoy dining without leaving the home, especially during the era of social distancing.
Two locals, Ashley Williams and Brad Dickey, shared information on their time with DoorDash in the Pine City and surrounding area.
Williams started working DoorDash in June when she found out that McDonald’s was starting to offer it.
Williams said it was a great way to still have an income with a flexible schedule since she was a new mom. And she was able to bring her daughter along. “I have received so many positive comments while delivering orders with my daughter,” noted Williams. “It truly means a lot when people put themselves in my shoes.”
“Doordash is something that is so convenient to so many communities,” said Williams. “I’ve always loved the idea of restaurants, as well as stores, offering delivery services to those who have a busy schedule or just simply would like to stay home and not have to drive.”
Dickey said he signed up to DoorDash as a way to make extra money for vacations or other things that may come up. He added that with it being so new to the area, patience is required as the driver might be new or the customer may be ordering for the first time.
“It’s not a quick thing as I have spent more days logged on and not gotten orders,” said Dickey. DoorDashers earn money from a base pay (provided by DoorDash when orders come in), promotions and tips. “It’s no different than tipping your waitress at a restaurant other than we are using our gas and car that we have to make enough to maintain these things as well as try and get some money made.”
When asked about the difficulties of covering a rural area, Williams noted some obstacles. She said that it is difficult when delivering an order to Grasston, for instance, and not being able to receive another order until she drives back to Pine City. Other difficulties have been not receiving reviews and low tips.
“Unfortunately, as a driver anyone who falls below a 4.2 can lose their job with doordash,” said Williams. “Another obstacle is unfortunately receiving very low tips. But it’s not like that every time.”
Food not being ready when the restaurant says it will be is another frustration Dickey noted. “Sometimes when I arrive to pick up the food, I have to wait 10-20 minutes for it to be ready to go,” he said. “Also, if something is out of stock, we have to inform the customer.”
Doordash is still fairly new to most people in the Pine City and surrounding community, and not many people know what it is or even how to use it, Williams noted. She said that it is not as big here as in the metro area yet. “I doordash in the cities more often than I do in my hometown because, unfortunately, I can spend six hours down there and make the same amount I would in a week dashing in my hometown.”
Williams said she loves helping her community, which is a big reason she likes DoorDashing. She also runs her own Facebook page called “AW Services,” where she offers other services to the local community such as cleaning/organizing, elderly care, babysitting, house and pet sitting, and other delivery services that DoorDash doesn’t offer. Williams can be contacted at (763) 213-7467.
Dickey also does handyman work on various projects needed for people and says he is available to haul or deliver things to people as well as performing small odd jobs around the house or business. He can be contacted via email at bradsobsessions@gmail.com.
“I would just like to say ‘thank you’ to those who leave reviews as well as tips,” added Williams. “Your reviews keep us driving! I would love to see doordash get bigger in our community because it truly is something that is so convenient for everyone.”
To order through DoorDash, download the app, sign up for an account and place an order into any of the local places offering delivery.
DoorDash is available for local restaurants such as McDonald’s, Subway, Chubbys, Dairy Queen, Holiday, And Casey’s. DoorDash allows free delivery to all of these locations in Pine City with no extra charges to the user. Tips are encouraged, however.
