Doris and Jerry Weis

Mom and Dad
How can it be a year already? If I had one more chance to have you with me today I would do things differently.
I would tell you how much you mean to me everyday.
I miss and love you so much.
Laurie, Jerome and Family
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 6:06 pm
