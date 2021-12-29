Dorothy Anderson, age 91 of Pine City, formerly of Rush City, died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Nancy Anderson of St. Paul; son-in-law Leo Majewski of Ramsey; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Dennis (Peggy) Bahe of St. Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m.; Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City with Monsignor Aleksander Suchan presided. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rush City.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
