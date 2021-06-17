Dorothy Gross

Dorothy “Dotty” Gross passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Northern Pines Assited Living in Pine City at the age of 96.
Dorothy is survived by her children Dean Strassener of Florida, Kathy (Steve) Nelson of Stillwater, Randy (Connie) Gross of Braham, Debbie Gross of Otsego, Rodney (Becky) Gross of Pine City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Dotty was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, parents Michael and Lula Strassener.
Funeral services for Dotty will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Swanson Chapel. A time of visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. The interment will be at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
