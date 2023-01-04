Dorothy Kurzhals

Dorothy “Dot” Emily Kurzhals passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Dorthy Emily Mikyska was born Jan. 21, 1943 to Joseph and Loretta (Rys) Mikyska in Minneapolis, Minn.
Dot graduated from Pine City High School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Butch on Aug. 18, 1962. Dot spent many years as a full-time mom raising her three daughters. She worked as a waitress and held various jobs as a machine operator throughout the years. From 2002 – 2005, she helped her daughter Susie run a daycare where she got to spend a lot of time with four of her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Lori Ann (Lonnie) Phillips of Leavenworth, Kansas, Nancy (Bob) Englund of Pine City, Susie (Brian) Rothbauer of Pine City; grandchildren Shana (Sam), Joey (Ashly), Katy (Brian), Scott (Rachel), Hailey, Jacob, Emmy, and Brianna; great grandchildren Dalton, Logan, Landon, Ava and Kirra; siblings Donna (Larry) Shrider of Cambridge, Joe Mikyska of Pine City, Lois (Dan) Langston of Braham; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lorrie Mikyska; husband Butch of 48 years; brother Donald; sister Darlene; sister-in-law Val Mikyska; great grandson Nolan Englund.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity officiated funeral services for Dorothy: 11 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal was planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
