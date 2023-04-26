Doug Blomberg passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at GracePoint Crossing East in Cambridge at the age of 83.
Douglas Reuben Blomberg was born Feb. 2, 1939 to Reuben and Helen (Tuma) Blomberg in Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minn.
Doug loved sports. He played basketball and football in high school. Later, he played baseball for the Pine City Baseball Team. He was an avid outdoors person; spending many seasons hunting and fishing with family and friends.
After Doug graduated from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and even re-enlisted for a second term. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he worked for World Wide Trucking as an over the road truck driver for 25 plus years.
Doug loved giving to people. He was a very generous person. He especially loved spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed large family gatherings, always having a great time visiting with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Doug will be dearly missed.
Doug is survived by his son, Patrick Blomberg; grandson, Jaden Blomberg; sister, Bonnie Drobny; nephews, Giles Drobny, Douglas, Drobny, Jeffrey Drobny; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Helen Blomberg.
Pastor Fred Tuma will officiate the funeral service for Doug: 11 a.m.; Saturday, May 6, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment with Military Honors will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, all in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
