Douglas Arnold Johnson

Douglas Arnold Johnson, 61, of Emily, Minn., died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022, when the Amphibious Light Sport plane he was piloting faltered on takeoff. As his family and friends, we are devastated at the loss of his life even as we are determined to celebrate and be grateful that God shared him with us.   

