Pine City High School’s Dragon Academy took one of their creations out for a ride recently on the Snake River.
The Dragon Academy, a project-based learning program for eighth and ninth graders at Pine City High School, is in its seventh year. In 2015, the first year of the program, director Ryan Larson, said that the students built a umiak, an open skinned boat propelled by oars and traditionally used to move people and possessions to seasonal hunting grounds and for hunting whales and walrus.
“In the years following [2015], it has become a tradition that each spring that students make their own paddle,” said Larson. “When they complete their paddles, they get to test them out on our annual umiak launch on the Snake River. It is a nice way to mark the end of the school year, and students enjoy using the paddles they have created.”
