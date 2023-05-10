Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
The Pine City Dragons shut out the East Central Easgles on Tuesday. Four Dragon pitchers combined to throw the shutout. Senior hurler Nick Plasek secured the victory, throwing two hitless innings. Mason Charles, Riley Cummings and Bryce Erickson all contributed on the mound for the Dragons.
The Dragons would pile on 21 hits along with forcing 14 walks in the game. The Eagles struggled with their pitching command and defense while committing four errors in the game.
The Dragons opened up the game with twelve runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Nick Plasek line drive to right field, the double scored Bryce Erickson and Isaiah Hasz. Luke Wilson later added a single to right field, scoring Aidan Palmer and Ethan Aagaard. On the very next pitch, Mason Charles doubled scoring Wilson. Bryce Erickson and Riley Cummings would also reach base in the inning with extra base hits.
Plasek in his second inning of work, would strike out the first two batters on three pitches and induce a ground ball on the third out, throwing only 12 pitches in the inning.
The Eagles would manage two quick outs in the second inning, but the Dragons managed a five run two out rally to extend their lead. Aagaard would begin the inning with a walk followed by back to back strikeouts. With a runner at second, the Dragons managed three consecutive base hits from Erickson, Hasz and Plasek followed by a walk from Cummings. Elliot Blatz and Aidan Palmer rounded out the inning with base hits to clear the bases, putting the Dragons up 17-0.
In the third inning, Bryce Erickson took the hill striking out three of his four batters. In the bottom of the frame, the Dragons added ten runs of their own. Again, the Eagles managed to get the first two batters out on routine fly balls to centerfield but failed to keep the Dragons off the board and the bases. The Dragons would rally and add ten more runs to make it 27-0. All ten runs came off walks, ground ball singles and line drives. The Dragons forced the Eagles to make the play by putting the ball in play.
With the significant lead, coach Ted Hasz brought in Riley Cummings for the fourth inning. Cummings would strike out two and a ground out. Cummings would throw ten pitches in the inning. The Dragons added a couple runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead 29-0. The Dragons gave the ball to senior Mason Charles to finish the fifth. The Eagles managed a lead off single, but Isaiah Hasz and Luke Wilson with a slick double play, ended their only threat in the game. The Dragons move to 7-1 on the season.
