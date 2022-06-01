The Pine City Dragons baseball team concluded their season last Friday at Rock Ridge. The Dragons played five games in four days rounding out another week of games. The Dragons finished the 2022 regular season as Great River Conference champions after defeating the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. Playoff baseball began this week with a first round matchup versus Greenway-Nashwauk/Keewatin.
Pine City 28, East Central 1
Six hits from Ryan Plasek helped lead the way for Pine City Dragons over East Central 28-1 on Monday. R.Plasek homered in the first, tripled in the second, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fifth. The Dragons got things started in the first inning. R.Plasek drove in two on the home run, and added seven more runs in the second inning. R. Plasek, Dylan Petersen, Aidan Palmer, Mason Charles, and Nick Plasek all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. Waylon Petersen was on the hill for Pine City Dragons. The ace lasted four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six. Pine City totaled 29 hits in the game. R. Plasek, Bryce Erickson, N. Plasek, Palmer, Charles, Riley Cummings, Petersen, and Isaiah Hasz all managed multiple hits for Pine City.
Pine City 5, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
The Dragons got on the board in the second inning when Riley Cummings drove in a run on a single. The Dragons would tally three more runs in the fourth inning. Nick Plasek and Isaiah Hasz all drove in runs in the frame. Hasz led the Pine City Dragons to victory on the mound. The pitcher went six innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out ten. N. Plasek threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Ryan Plasek went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Pine City Dragons in hits.
Pine City 2, Duluth Marshall 3
It came down to the last play, but Pine City was on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to Duluth Marshall on Thursday. The game was tied at two with Duluth Marshall batting in the bottom of the eighth when Aaden Westerbur singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The pitching was strong on both sides. Duluth Marshall pitchers struck out four, while Pine City Dragons Varsity sat down nine. Duluth Marshall got things started in the first inning when an error scored one run for Duluth Marshall. Nick Plasek was on the mound for Pine City Dragons. Plasek lasted seven and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out nine. Bryce Erickson threw one-third of an inning out of the bullpen. Pine City Dragons Varsity saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Isaiah Hasz and Aidan Palmer all collected multiple hits for Pine City Dragons. Hasz went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Pine City Dragons Varsity in hits.
Pine City 3, Rock Ridge 5
The Dragons fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 5-3 loss to Rock Ridge co-op [Eveleth-Gilbert/Virginia] on Friday. Rock Ridge scored on an error in the first inning, a single by Griffin Dosan in the first inning, a single by Dosan in the second inning, and a single by Will Bittmann in the second inning. The Dragons lost despite out-hitting Rock Ridge co-op eight to seven. Rock Ridge scored three runs in the second inning. The big inning for Rock Ridge came thanks to singles by Dosan and Bittmann. Dylan Hedley got the start for Rock Ridge. The pitcher allowed seven hits and two runs over five innings, striking out four and walking zero. Isaiah Hasz was on the mound for Pine City Dragons. The hurler went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out three. Ryan Plasek threw four innings out of the bullpen. Hasz went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Pine City Dragons Varsity in hits.
