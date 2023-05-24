The Pine City Baseball teams swept the Braham Bombers this past week to cement their conference championship in addition the team put together a strong showing at the Dick Traen Memorial Classic, taking third place. The Dragons were led by strong pitching from a trio of seniors including Isaiah Hasz, Nick Plasek and lefty Bryce Erickson. The trio has led the Dragons to a conference record of 11-1 and a overall record of 14-3. The Dragons head to Rock Ridge this week to take on the Wolverines in a key section matchup. The Wolverines split their season series with Duluth Marshal the current top team in the section. The Dragons will have all three of their pitchers ready for this game.
Pine City 3, Braham 1
Isaiah Hasz took was on the mound for the Dragons, Hasz pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up two hits and struck out six batters. Nick Plasek would close out the game giving up one run on two walks. Both teams had quality pitching, but the Dragons had just enough offense to get the win. Nick Plasek doubled in the first inning to score Hasz. Riley Cummings followed Plasek with a single to center to score Plasek. The game was 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth when the Bryce Erickson doubled scoring Mason Charles. The Bombers would score their only run on a pass ball and Plasek would strike out the last batter to end the game.
Pine City 10, Braham 2
Senior Nick Plasek started the game for the Dragons and pitched two innings allowing no hits and one run, while walking four. Bryce Erickson followed up with three innings of stellar pitching allowing one hit and one run, striking out three. The offense was led by Erickson, Mason Charles, Hasz, and Junior Elliot Blatz, all four batters managed multiple hits for the Dragons. Mason Charles and Erickson each managed three hits in the win against the Bombers. Mason Charles also led the Dragons with three stolen bases, the Dragons stole a total of eight bases during the game.
Dick Traen Memorial Classic: Pine City 4, Mound West Tonka 3
The only element missing in this game were the fireworks display to end the game. A walkoff double by Isaiah Hasz on a 0-2 count scoring the go ahead runs and getting the win. The Dragons were down 3-0 for much of the game and managed to score one run in the bottom of the sixth and score three runs in the final frame to get the win. The Dragons were led by Hasz, Nick Plasek, Mason Charles, Ryley Cummings and Elliot Blatz with multiple hits. Hasz led all batters with three hits in four at bats.
Minneapolis South 4, Pine City 0
The Dragons struggled to get their offense going in the semi final round of the tournament. The Dragons struck out twelve times in the game. Senior Nick Plasek and Bryce Erickson would each get a hit for the Dragons. Nick Plasek would go six innings, give up eight hits, four runs and strike out three.
Pine City 6, Concordia Academy 2
The Dragons defeated the Beacons on strong pitching, defense and timely hitting. Nick Plasek managed two hits, but senior Aidan Palmer and freshman Caleb Hogberg each had two timely hits with runners in scoring position to collect two RBI in the win. Bryce Erickson would get the complete game win. Erickson pitched all seven innings allowing two runs on four hits and striking out three.
